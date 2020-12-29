Ximalaya and Xiaomi recently reached strategic cooperation and the two parties will work together in audio contents and intelligent hardware.

Ximalaya will authorize massive high-quality contents to Xiaomi, whose users will be able to enjoy those contents via its intelligent speaker Xiaoai. With the strategic cooperation, the two parties will also launch a joint-brand intelligent speaker. In the future, they will further explore audio member service together.

It is said that Ximalaya will open its extensive IP contents to Xiaomi, including popular parent-child, cultural, historical and geographic contents, in addition to radio dramas.

Ximalaya has reportedly served over 100 million Xiaomi users, and more than 30 million Xiaomi users listen to audio programs on Ximalaya every month. Prior to this, Ximalaya has realized cooperation with many products of Xiaomi.

Statistics show that Ximalaya currently has 600 million users and over 10 million audio content creators. By October 2020, its fully-scenario ecology traffic reached 329 million.