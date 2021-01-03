DHgate has now started selling charging accessories, protection bags, spare tires, and more, along with scooters.

Beijing, China, January 3, 2021 /Xinwengao.com/ - DHgate is now offering original scooter charging accessories, protection bags, spare tires, and more, apart from their wholesale business of selling Xiaomi scooter. The company decided to provide accessories to their clients who opt for the scooter as it is necessary to charge the scooter’s battery at regular intervals. With their massive sale of scooters and accessories in the last few quarters, the wholesaler is doing quite well in this sector.

One of the accessories this firm has sold in large numbers is the Xiaomi Mijia M365 electric scooter original charger. This charger is one of the best batteries for scooters that have a voltage of 36V. This lithium-ion battery has high certifications from FCC, CE, and UL; it shows the high-quality performance of this battery and explains why people opt for this original one instead of anything else.

Jane Zhang, head of marketing operations at this organization stated, “We started selling just the scooters first; however, soon after looking at the demand, our focus shifted to selling charging accessories also. It has been a boon for us as our order-number almost doubled after offering charging accessories to clients. We look forward toward growing with the help of our loyal clients and will keep adding more accessories to our list.”

The company also remarked that the battery has a charging voltage of AC100-240V at 50-60Hz. Its frame material is also manufactured using aluminum/alloy, making it quite a sturdy piece of equipment. Besides, this firm is also now shipping products globally depending on the wholesale order clients give.

Apart from the charger, scooter, etc., the organization is also selling dust protection bags that can easily hold a mini pro-self-balance electric scooter hover board. Lastly, they added to their list of selling accessories are spare scooter airless rubber tires. These are specifically made for the Dhgate: Xiaomi Scooter M365 Pro.

One of the board members of DHgate mentioned, “We started progressing by just offering scooters in the beginning. However, with increasing demand, we knew we had to jump on the opportunity to supply not just scooters but also every available accessory required. This step has helped us develop and increase our clientele to a new high.”

The firm is looking to keep selling scooters as their priority; however, they want to make a name for themselves when exporting accessories. With rising orders and more potential clients making a query about these scooters and accessories’ availability, it seems that the company is moving in the right direction. So, anyone looking for scooters now knows where to place an order.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become one of the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplaces in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of June 30th, 2020, DHgate served more than 31 million registered buyers from over 220 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.2 million suppliers in China and other countries, with over 32 million products. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

