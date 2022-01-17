Macau stocks gain as analysts and investors cheer benign gaming law, though satellites lose out

Investors and analysts have welcomed the amendments to Macau’s gaming law, which proved to be far less draconian than feared for the six operators, but which appear to sound the death knell for satellite casinos. Shares in all of the companies jumped on Friday, with Sands China and Melco Resorts & Entertainment leading the way, up 7 percent and 16.6 percent respectively. The other operators all showed gains of about 4 percent. The government appears to have heeded the concerns of the industry in its amended law and has dropped some of the more contentious proposals that were presented in...