Previous Next Is Tesla Giga Shanghai Approaching 1 Million/Year Production Rate? Inside EVs 46 mins ago Mark Kane © InsideEVs XYnnyP-O4FA New video reveals 18 Tesla Model Y leaving the plant within 10 minutes. The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China noted an amazing year, producing more than 470,000 electric cars (more than half of Tesla's total in 2021), including over 70,000 in December . The rate of production is unheard of in the EV world, as 70,847 units in a month would be theoretically roughly 850,000 cars per year. Only time will tell whether the manufacturer will be able...