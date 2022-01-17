The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Tesla looks to Africa for key battery component to reduce dependence on China

January 17, 2022
LONDON — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It’s a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries. The value of the deal hasn’t been released. Tesla TSLA, +1.75% will buy the material from the company’s processing plant...
