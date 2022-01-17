Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (ADR) (TSFA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd: Robust 2022 revenue growth guidance reflects continued strong demand, a credit positive

Moody's Investors Service is a leading provider of credit ratings, research, and risk analysis. Moody's commitment and expertise contributes to transparent and integrated financial markets, protecting the integrity of credit. Our ratings and analysis track debt covering more than: Credit ratings and research help investors analyze the credit risks associated with fixed-income securities. Such independent credit ratings and research also contribute to efficiencies in fixed-income markets and other obligations, such as insurance policies and derivative transactions, by providing credible and independent assessments of credit risk. Moody’s default studies validate our predictive ratings. Our published research and investor briefings draw thousands...