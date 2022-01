JANUARY: 20 BEST EMERGING MARKET STOCKS THROUGH THE PANDEMIC Rohit Kumar, Rahul Shah and Nirgunan Tiruchelvam highlighted 20 emerging market stocks whose structural growth trajectories had received a pandemic boost. Not all were able to achieve cash flow sustainability, but growth-starved investors proved extremely forgiving. Tech-enabled innovation, partnership models, improved accessibility are some common themes across these names. Some continued to succeed through the rest of 2021 while... À la fin de l’année dernière, la direction semblait ne faire aucun doute : doublement avantagé par une reprise économique vigoureuse et un durcissement de la politique de la FED, le dollar...