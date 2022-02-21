As Goldman trims forecasts, all eyes on HSBC, Alibaba, HKEX to rebuff market sceptics in big week for earnings season

Goldman Sachs started the new year by extolling the appeal of Chinese stocks , after the MSCI China Index lost 22 per cent in 2021. The US bank has since cut its target index returns for 2022, trimmed corporate earnings and lowered growth forecasts. In Hong Kong, analysts have also dialled back blue-chip earnings by as much as 15 per cent over the past eight months, according to Bloomberg data. The 19 per cent average growth from seven Hang Seng Index members so far has trailed consensus by 2.7 per cent. This week will thus take on some significance as...