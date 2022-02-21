The former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, claims the United States is lagging behind China in the 5G race

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, has slammed the US government for not doing more to make the US a leader in 5G, arguing that inactivity in Washington has allowed China to seize the initiative. In comparison to earlier generations of mobile technology, 5G networks offer faster speeds, larger capacity, and reduced latency. In addition to providing improved mobile broadband, these attributes might have a significant impact on industrial, defence, and public service applications that could have a significant impact on society and national economies. The 5G era’s leaders 5G leadership is more than simply a business goal; it’s...