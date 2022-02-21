[Taiwan surges to No.15 in the world for 5G speed] Taiwan’s ranking for its 5G download speeds improved on a global scale to No.15 from No.20, according to the latest survey by mobile analytics company Opensignal. The country did even better for the experience it provided to gamers, ranking No.7, or on the same level as Japan, CNA reported Friday (February 18). During the first quarter of 2019, before the launch of 5G, Taiwan recorded a download speed of 26.6 megabits per second, placing it No.20 in the world, according to Opensignal. The latest survey of 100 countries, conducted during...