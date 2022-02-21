Chinese beauty brands woo Southeast Asian customers on TikTok and Shopee as saturated home market stagnates

A growing number of Chinese beauty brands are looking to woo overseas consumers in less competitive markets amid weakened domestic consumption . Over the last two years, Chinese cosmetics companies that sell online have been eyeing neighbouring markets like Japan and Southeast Asia for expansion before trying their luck in more competitive Western markets. In addition to dozens of smaller players like direct-to-consumer brands Flower Knows and Catkin, these include Perfect Diary, whose parent company Yatsen Global had a US$617 million IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020, and Florasis, which gained popularity in China because of Li...