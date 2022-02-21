BEIJING SNAPSHOT: As Olympics ebb, smartphone synchronicity

BEIJING (AP) — The smartphones glowed. The irony echoed. As part of the closing ceremony Sunday night for the most locked-down and sequestered Olympics in human history, a carefully curated crowd packed — well, dotted, really — the famed Bird’s Nest stadium as a warm and humanistic show unfolded. The show itself, headed by famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou, fairly burst with color and music and energy and even joy. It felt disconnected from a COVID-compartmentalized Winter Games that, despite its insistent theme of “Together for a shared future,” kept people apart by the thousands — both those inside and...