CATL Officially Starts Building $440 Million Factory Next to Tesla Giga Shanghai

A rendering of CATL's plant in Lingang. Image credit: Lingang New Area management committee CATL has officially started building a $440 million factory next to Tesla Giga Shanghai. The project with a total area of about 350,000 square meters will be completed and put into operation within a year. On Saturday it became known that the construction of the plant of the Chinese battery giant CATL near Tesla Giga Shanghai officially began. This is expected to make it easier to supply batteries to the factory that produces electric vehicles for the world. Shanghai's Lingang New District, home of Giga Shanghai,...