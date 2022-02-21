The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

EU slaps a writ on China at World Trade Organisation over abuse of 4G and 5G patents

February 21, 2022
Source: mobileeurope.co.uk mobileeurope.co.uk
News Snapshot:
[News] Counterfeiters know legislation will drag on as they are protected by the Supreme People’s Court of China’s anti-suit injunction The EU says it has filed a complaint about China to the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The complaint accuses China of preventing EU companies from approaching foreign courts to protect and use their patents. EU is puttin’ on the writs The rot began in August 2020, when the Supreme People’s Court of China issued anti-suit injunctions involving three Chinese standard essential patents owned by Conversant . The court ruled that Chinese courts can grant an “anti-suit injunction” to prevent patent...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter