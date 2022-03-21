The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China could strike back at Dow-listed firms over trade: Fintech Zoom World Finance

March 21, 2022
News Snapshot:
BEIJING (Reuters) – China could hit back at U.S. firms listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average if U.S. President Donald Trump keeps exacerbating tensions with China over trade, state-controlled Chinese tabloid The Global Times said on Thursday. Trump threatened on Monday to hit $200 billion of Chinese imports with 10 percent tariffs if China follows through with retaliation against his previous targeting of $50 billion in imports. The Dow, which counts Boeing Co, Apple Inc and Nike Inc among its constituents, ended down 0.17 percent on Wednesday. The 30-stock share index has declined 0.25 percent year-to-date. “If Trump continues...
