Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ( NYSE:TSM – Get Rating ) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W &...