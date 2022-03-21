Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ( NYSE:TSM – Get Rating ) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares...