Electronics firms hit: Lockdown in China disrupts India Inc’s input supplies Domestic importers across key sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, auto components, select capital goods and garments remained on edge, as a Covid-induced lockdown in parts of China, India’s biggest supplier of intermediate goods, has revived fears of potential disruptions in the availability of key raw materials and intermediate goods. In some sectors, especially electronics, up to 25% of production could get hit in the short term, some of them said, cautioning that exports of various products, too, will be adversely impacted. The disruption couldn’t have come at a worse time...