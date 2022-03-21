Tesla Gigafactory 3 in China shuts up shop for two days

Production at Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory 3 halted for two days due to the China's latest Coronavirus outbreak. Tesla has slammed the brakes on production at its Shanghai factory, according to new reports from Reuters . According to the outlet, it has reviewed a "notice" from Tesla to its suppliers and staff that stated "production would be suspended for Wednesday and Thursday (16 and 17 March 2022)". The notice did not specify why the plant had been closed, however it's believed that China's tightened COVID-19 restrictions – to kerb a current outbreak in the country – are likely to blame. Currently...