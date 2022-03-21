Hikvision may join Huawei, in the US ban list of Chinese firms…

Hikvision Technology which offers audio-visual equipment that can be used for surveillance was explicitly quoted in a letter to Trump’s top authorities last month, signed by more than 40 lawmakers. signed by more than 40 lawmakers. The U.S. presidency is viewing deadlines to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision’s value to acquire U.S. technology- escalating distress concerning trade frictions amid the earth’s two giant economies. The transit would definitely put Hikvision on a U.S. blacklist and U.S. companies may have to obtain government permission to supply components to Hikvision, the report said. Last week, The U.S. Commerce Department barred Huawei Technologies...