The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Internet portal Sohu, one of China's first tech firms to list on Nasdaq in 2000, is looking to exit Nasdaq after the SEC said it's noncompliant with audit rules (Jiaxing Li/South China Morning Post) News AKMI

April 15, 2022
Source: newsakmi.com newsakmi.com
News Snapshot:
rr Jiaxing Li / South China Morning Post:Internet portal Sohu, one of China's first tech firms to list on Nasdaq in 2000, is looking to exit Nasdaq after the SEC said it's noncompliant with audit rules — A total of 23 companies, including Baidu and Weibo, have been identified by the SEC as being at risk of delisting for non-compliance with audit rules.rFor more updates check below links and stay updated with News AKMI.rLife and style || E Entertainment || Automotive News || Consumer Reviewer || Most Popular Video Games || Lifetime Fitness || Giant BikesrrSource
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter