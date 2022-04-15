TikTok owner ByteDance pushes music-streaming service on mainland to challenge Chinese market leaders Tencent, NetEase

Tech unicorn ByteDance , operator of widely popular short video-sharing platform TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin , recently launched its own music-streaming app in China, as it seeks to challenge the market-leading platforms run by major units of Tencent Holdings and NetEase . The app called Qishui Yinyue , which translates to “soda music” in Mandarin, was last updated on Wednesday after its release last month. It operates in a similar way to Resso , the music-streaming app that ByteDance introduced in selected overseas markets in 2019. “Soda Music is an app built on Douyin’s continuous efforts in music,”...