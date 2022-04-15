The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Zhihu in Quest to Be First Internet Firm with U.S., Hong Kong Primary Listings

April 15, 2022
News Snapshot:
Key takeaways: - Zhihu will make a second primary listing in Hong Kong alongside its current U.S. listing, aiming to ease U.S. regulatory pressure and reach more Chinese investors - Lukewarm interest in the new Hong Kong offering suggests investors are concerned about the company’s growing losses By Jony Ho Another Chinese company is jumping on the dual-listing bandwagon to Hong Kong, this time by online Q&A platform Zhihu Inc. ZH, often called the Quora of China. But this dual listing is a bit different from the many that have come before, and if it succeeds Zhihu will be become...
