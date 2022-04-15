Apple Stopped Production in China! iPhone, iPad, and Mac in Danger

iPhone supplier Pegatron has suspended production at two factories in China. Apple products may experience stock issues for a period of time. Recent COVID-19 quarantine measures in China have caused three major Chinese Apple suppliers to halt production. These can significantly affect stock iPhone, iPad, and Mac in particular. Assembly of iPhones, iPads, and Macs has been suspended in the manufacturing centers of Shanghai and Kushan. China is taking a different path, with several measures, including strict quarantine measures, to completely eradicate the virus. Shanghai, on the other hand, could now be Omicron’s main headquarters in the country. Since March,...