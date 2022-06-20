Bitcoin climbs 7.6 per cent to pass US$20,400, signalling recovery from recent drop

Bitcoin on Sunday rose around 7.6 per cent to US$20,404 from its previous close, signalling a recovery from a sharp drop on Saturday. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now up 16.7 per cent from this year’s low of US$17,592.78 on June 18, when it tumbled on investor worries about growing troubles in the cryptocurrency industry and amid a general pullback from riskier assets. Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities, on Sunday said the rise in bitcoin was likely the result of retail investors buying up the digital currency over the weekend, when...