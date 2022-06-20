[TSMC plans more 3nm chip factories in big Taiwan production push] TSMC is further increasing its footprint in Taiwan by building four more facilities valued at $10 billion apiece in its production hub in Tainan, intended for the manufacture of 3-nanometer chips. Apple chip partner TSMC has been working to expand production in a bid to address the global chip shortage. While attempts elsewhere in the world are slowly progressing, work in its native Taiwan is going at a much faster pace. Following the completion of four new facilities in an industrial park in the city of Tainan as part...