Tencent-Backed Broker Chases Growth Overseas After China Rebuke

June 20, 2022
(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed Futu Holdings Ltd. plans to push deeper overseas to diversify its growth and is considering alternatives in case its New York listing is revoked, as China’s crackdown on private enterprise catches up with internet trading firms. Most Read from Bloomberg Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine Bitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking Rout Putin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just Starting Fed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining Power US Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Concerns Grow The online broker - which...
