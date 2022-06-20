Over 500 digital collectible platforms exist in China - a 5x growth within four months - according to the state media. Over 500 digital collectible platforms exist in China - a 5x growth within four months - according to the state media. Author: Last Updated Jun 19, 2022 @ 07:26 Over 500 digital collectible platforms exist in China – a 5x growth within four months – according to the state media. Despite being known for its anti-crypto stance, China has not banned NFTs yet. Meanwhile, a noticeable interest in “digital collectibles” have recently surged in the country amid the government...