China has detailed measures to enhance the building of a digital government in tandem with the country's efforts to promote digital transformation. By 2025, the country will strive to improve the top-level design and coordination mechanism of a digital government that matches the modernization of the national governance system, according to a guideline released by the State Council, China's cabinet. The guideline said key advancements would emerge in making scientific government policies, carrying out targeted measures in social governance, and providing efficient public services. By 2035, China will seek to establish a digital government that is coordinated, efficient, intelligent, open,...