Tesla halts Shanghai output to expand capacity

Tesla plans to halt production at its Shanghai plant in China for two weeks in July to carry out capacity upgrades, according to a Reuters report which cited an internal memo sent out by the automaker. Tesla had planned to increase capacity at the plant to 22,000 vehicles per week, or over 1m units per year, earlier this year but this was delayed by the two-month covid lockdown in the city. The plan involves increasing capacity of the Model 3 to 8,000 units per week and the Model Y to 14,000 units. Combined production of the two both models at...