Xinmei Shen / South China Morning Post: Report: video game revenue in China fell for a third consecutive month in May 2022, down 6.7% YoY to $3.4B, amid a slowing economy and regulatory uncertainties — China's video gaming revenue fell 6.7 per cent to US$3.4 billion in May, driven mostly by a decline in mobile game spending … For more updates check below links and stay updated with News AKMI. Life and style || E Entertainment || Automotive News || Consumer Reviewer || Most Popular Video Games || Lifetime Fitness || Giant Bikes Source