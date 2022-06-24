Xinmei Shen / South China Morning Post: Report: video gaming revenue in China fell for a third consecutive month in May, declining 6.7% YoY to $3.4B, amid a slowing economy and regulatory uncertainty — China's video gaming revenue fell 6.7 per cent to US$3.4 billion in May, driven mostly by a decline in mobile game spending … Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp File source Times News Express - Breaking News Updates - Latest News Headlines Times News Express||USA NEWS||WORLD NEWS||CELEBRITY NEWS||POLITICS||TOP STORIES