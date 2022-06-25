The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Policy incentives, digital techs a shot in the arm for China's retail sector

June 25, 2022
Source: ce.cn ce.cn
News Snapshot:
After grappling with lingering COVID-19 for months, China's retail sales sector is gaining steam in its recovery, with fuel added by the government's supportive policies and digital technologies. The country's retail sales of consumer goods went down 6.7 percent from a year ago in May, narrowing by 4.4 percentage points from April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. "The recovery of consumption will pick up pace as people's lives return to normal," said NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui, attributing the smaller decline to the improving epidemic situation and business activities, as well as policies to spur consumption. On...
