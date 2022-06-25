The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chinese authority launches probe into Chinese academic database CNKI

June 25, 2022
Source: msn.com msn.com
News Snapshot:
Previous Next Chinese authority launches probe into Chinese academic database CNKI Reuters 14 hrs ago By Josh Ye © Reuters/Thomas Peter FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China By Josh Ye HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's internet security authority has launched an investigation into the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), about a month after the market regulator targeted the online academic database with an antitrust probe. China Cyberspace Administration said on its website the probe was aimed at "preempting security risks of national data, protecting national security and safeguarding public interest" and said it had summoned CNKI...
