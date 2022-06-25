Microsoft Flight Simulator Harrier, Beijing, & San Antonio Airport Get Screenshots & Trailer, Phuket, Roanoke, & More Announced, DHC-1 Chipmunk Released

Today third-party developers had plenty of news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons. We start a release, the DHC-1 Chipmunk , which was launched by Aeroplane Heaven. It’s available on the developer’s own store and Orbx Central for $28.95 and comes with the following features. - All new hi-fidelity models with superb detail - Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings - Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects. - Full PBR materials and textures include realistic “pillowing” of metal surfaces. - Separately modeled military pilots selected automatically via camera views...