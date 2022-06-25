Tesla Is Demanding Refunds For Its Vehicles From Corporate Customers In China. But This Is Not Extortion

According to a source citing Chinese media, Tesla China is demanding a refund (in the amount of a state subsidy for the purchase of an electric car) from those of its customers who purchased a car but did not drive 20,000 km in 2 years. Where did such strange demands come from? It’s all about Chinese government measures to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles. The corresponding state subsidies program was introduced in 2010, and in 2012 a big plan was adopted, which assumed an increase in sales of electric vehicles in the country from 2012 to 2020 to five...