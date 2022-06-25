Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai upgrade is now being prepared. Once the factory enhancement is successfully implemented, the production capacity of the giant EV maker is expected to improve. (Photo : Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images) Tesla boss Elon Musk (L) walks with Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong during the ground-breaking ceremony for a Tesla factory in Shanghai on January 7, 2019. The automaker recently had some issues in China after Shanghai implemented serious COVID-19 restrictions. Tesla’s Gigafactory was even forced to shut down. After that, supply chain issues arrive, limiting the electric vehicle manufacturer from enhancing its EV production....