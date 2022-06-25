The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

June 25, 2022
Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai upgrade is now being prepared. Once the factory enhancement is successfully implemented, the production capacity of the giant EV maker is expected to improve. (Photo : Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images) Tesla boss Elon Musk (L) walks with Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong during the ground-breaking ceremony for a Tesla factory in Shanghai on January 7, 2019. The automaker recently had some issues in China after Shanghai implemented serious COVID-19 restrictions. Tesla’s Gigafactory was even forced to shut down. After that, supply chain issues arrive, limiting the electric vehicle manufacturer from enhancing its EV production....
