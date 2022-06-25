As China Shuts Out the World, Internet Access From Abroad Gets Harder Too

on Friday June 24, 2022 @03:30PM from the closer-look dept. Most internet users trying to get past China's Great Firewall search for a cyber tunnel that will take them outside censorship restrictions to the wider web. From a report: But Vincent Brussee is looking for a way in, so he can better glimpse what life is like under the Communist Party. An analyst with the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin, Brussee frequently scours the Chinese internet for data. His main focus is information that will help him understand China's burgeoning social credit system. But in the last few...