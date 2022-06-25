Samsung, Apple and Chinese Companies Ready to bring Smartphone with 200MP Camera

Samsung introduced the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 sensor on Thursday. The latest image sensor comes as an upgrade over last year’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor and has 0.56-micron pixels (?m). It is given 200 million pixels in 1/1.4 optical format. It claims to capture 8K video at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with a minimum viewing area. The South Korean company has confirmed that the mass production of its new ISOCELL HP3 sensor will begin later this year. It introduced the world’s first 108-megapixel camera sensor for smartphones in 2019. The company announced the launch of the new ISOCELL HP3 sensor through its newsroom....