Ducey travels to Taiwan , Korea on trade mission as Arizona grows its semiconductor industry Ducey travels to Taiwan , Korea on trade mission as Arizona grows its semiconductor industry Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey trip to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea comes as the semiconductor industry grows in metro Phoenix and Pinal County. In 2021, trade between Arizona and Taiwan totaled $1.92 billion. Ducey was expected to facilitate the signing of an agreement between the Taiwan Ministry of Education and the Arizona Board of Regents to promote collaboration in higher education and workforce training. The trip comes less than...