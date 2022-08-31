The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000
Gobernador de Arizona centrará su visita a Taiwán en semiconductores
August 31, 2022
Source:
noticierouniversal.com
News Snapshot:
Durante su estancia en Taiwán el gobernador de Arizona se reunirá con la presidenta taiwanesa, Tsai Ing-wen, líderes del sector privado y representantes de las universidades de la industria de semiconductores.
