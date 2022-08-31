The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Chinese apps duping Indians, says Congress : The Tribune India

August 31, 2022
Source: tribuneindia.com tribuneindia.com
News Snapshot:
Tribune News Service New Delhi, August 30 The Congress on Tuesday alleged that several Chinese apps had duped lakhs of Indians of Rs 500 crore through debt traps and the government had no strategy to address the challenge. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, while addressing reporters, said an investigation between January and February 2021 had found more than 1,100 digital loan apps available across play stores and even the RBI had accepted that at least 600 such apps were operating illegally. Tribune Shorts
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter