Chinese apps duping Indians, says Congress : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service New Delhi, August 30 The Congress on Tuesday alleged that several Chinese apps had duped lakhs of Indians of Rs 500 crore through debt traps and the government had no strategy to address the challenge. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, while addressing reporters, said an investigation between January and February 2021 had found more than 1,100 digital loan apps available across play stores and even the RBI had accepted that at least 600 such apps were operating illegally. Tribune Shorts