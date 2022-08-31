Taiwan semiconductor giant TSMC accelerates global expansion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said it expects to start mass production at three new plants in the US, Japan, and Kaohsiung in 2024 to meet client demands. CNA reported that during the 2022 TSMC Technology Symposium, the company’s Fab Operations I vice President Wang Ying-lang said TSMC’s production capacity for 7, 5, and 3 nanometer processes has increased at the compound annual growth rate of 70 percent between 2018 and 2022. In particular, the capacity for the 5 nm process has quadrupled within two years. Wang added TSMC has also expanded its...