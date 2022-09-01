A database containing 800 million Chinese faces and vehicle license plates leaked

Millions of faces and car license plates were stored in a sizable Chinese database that was publicly accessible for months before it was silently removed in August. A tech business called Xinai Electronics with headquarters in Hangzhou on China’s east coast is the owner of the disclosed data. In China, the firm creates systems for regulating entry for people and cars to workplaces, schools, construction sites, and parking lots. Its website boasts the use of facial recognition for a variety of uses beyond building access, including personnel management, such as payroll, monitoring employee attendance and performance, while its cloud-based vehicle...