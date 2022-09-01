China’s one-time richest man Wong Kwong Yu, worsened in Jan.-June compared with a year earlier, the company said in a statement after the close of trade in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Gome’s first-half loss soared by 50% to 2.96 billion yuan, or nearly $430 million, compared with a loss of 1.97 billion yuan a year earlier. Revenue at the struggling electronics appliance chain plunged by 53% from a year earlier to 12.1 billion yuan. “Major tier-1 cities were materially affected by the recurring outbreaks of the pandemic in China,” Gome said in the report. “Offline business was significantly disrupted by...