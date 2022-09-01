Nvidia stock falls after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

Reuters U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China (Reuters) -Chip designer Nvidia Corp on Wednesday said that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms’ ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper a business Nvidia expects to generate $400 million in sales this quarter. Nvidia shares fell 4% after hours. The company said the ban, which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, could interfere with completion of...