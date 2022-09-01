Buffett’s firm trims its stake in Chinese language EV maker BYD

Damien O’Carroll/StuffBYD stands for ‘Construct Your Desires’ and is among the most profitable battery producers on the earth.Warren Buffett’s firm has trimmed its stake in Chinese language electrical automobile and battery maker BYD for the primary time because it purchased the shares in 2008, an funding that has soared in worth. Berkshire Hathaway stated in a regulatory submitting Tuesday with the Hong Kong inventory change that it had bought 1.33 million of its BYD shares for roughly US$47 million (NZ$77 million). Berkshire paid US$232 million for the 225 million BYD shares it purchased in 2008. By the top of final...