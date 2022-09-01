India have now registered the second-most T20I victories (18) by a team in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering innings of unbeaten 68 off just 26 which included six fours and as many maximums and Virat Kohli’s welcome half-century powered India to a comfortable 40-run victory over Hong Kong in Match 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Kohli returned to form as he smashed an unbeaten 59 off 44 with India posting a huge total of 192/2 in 20 overs courtesy of an unbeaten 98-run third-wicket partnership between him and Suryakumar. Speaking about how the match went by,...