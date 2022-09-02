The months-long headwinds in the cryptocurrency ecosystem are beginning to fuel disinterest amongst institutional investors in Hong Kong. According to a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP), riding on an earlier report from Bitstamp which surveyed 253 Hong Kong institutional investors, as many as 9% said they will reduce their exposure to the nascent asset class or stop investing in it altogether. This figure is significant because it is far above the 3% who held a similar view in the previous quarter. “It is true that retail investors and the institutions who serve them are less active in...