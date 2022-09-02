Nvidia to continue developing H100 chip in China / Chairman of Russian oil firm dies / $75B Microsoft acquisition threatened

Nvidia will not need to halt the development of its H100 artificial intelligence chip in China. The company confirmed on Thursday that it will be permitted to continue its development of the chip following an SEC filing indicating that the sales of certain chips to China and Russia may be restricted. More: - The SEC submitted a filing on Wednesday saying that the U.S. government would restrict the sale of the A100 and H100 chips to China and Russia. - The fastest growing segment of Nvidia is its data center business, which includes the A100 and H100 chips. - The...